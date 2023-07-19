Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Suchitra on why she didn’t protest when ex-husband Shekhar Kapur forbad her from acting

The actress is presently busy promoting her comeback song “Shararat.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, is presently busy promoting her comeback song “Shararat,” scheduled to be out on World Music Day, June 21.

The actress recently opened up about her equation with ex-husband, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and how it impacted her career.

She said Kapur was “very clear that he does not want his wife to act.”

“My (then) husband was very clear that he does not want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand what he was trying to do. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn’t think anything would stop in my life. Though it did.”

In another interview, when she was asked how a woman who ran away from her house to do films can simply step away from the industry one day, she said, “Because her husband tells her he does not want her to act. I also feel that if my parents were not so strict, I would have not gravitated towards films. I was a rebel.”

She added, “I think I just had this mad, passionate, crazy idea of love. So, when my husband said don’t act, I said, ‘Okay’. So, it wasn’t so important. It’s not like somebody held a gun at my head and said, ‘You can’t do.’ I was so in my world, it did not matter. That’s what I wanted. I wanted marriage, I wanted kids and I wanted a family and I never thought…”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ to now premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Did SRK turn choreographer with ‘Jawan’?
Entertainment
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar’s cinema
Entertainment
Salman Khan a big driving force in the rise of streaming platform
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at most memorable performances of Priyanka
Entertainment
‘It’s not a propaganda film’: ‘Ajmer 92’ director
Entertainment
‘Calling us a fraternity is futile’: Karan Johar
Entertainment
Balaji Telefilms begins filming ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh unveils Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ character poster
Entertainment
‘Merry Christmas’, bilingual starring Katrina and Vijay, to release on Dec 15
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at Katrina Kaif’s popular dance numbers
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to star in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW