‘Succession,’ ‘Beckham’ feature in BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment’ award nominees list

The event will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 12.

Beckham on Netflix is a documentary series, showcasing the never-seen footage of David Beckham who went from a regular guy to a famous soccer star. (Photo: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled its nominees for the Memorable TV Moment Award, a category that celebrates standout scenes from television across all genres.

Among the nominees are moments from acclaimed shows like Succession, Happy Valley, and Doctor Who, as well as unexpected highlights from reality competitions and documentaries. This fan-voted award allows viewers to choose their favourite TV moment of the year, offering a diverse selection of unforgettable scenes.

One of the nominated moments comes from the Netflix documentary featuring David Beckham, where the former footballer playfully teases his wife Victoria Beckham about her “working-class” upbringing during a Rolls Royce scene. This lighthearted exchange showcases the couple’s dynamic and adds a touch of humour to the documentary.

Doctor Who also makes an appearance on the shortlist with the unveiling of Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth timelord. This casting announcement generated significant buzz among fans of the long-running sci-fi series and marked a historic moment for the iconic show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

In addition to these scripted dramas, the final series of Happy Valley earns a spot on the list with Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s dramatic kitchen showdown. This intense scene captivated audiences with its powerful performances and gripping storyline, highlighting the talent of the show’s cast and creators.

Prestige dramas like Succession and The Last of Us also receive recognition for their memorable moments. Succession is nominated for the abrupt death of Logan Roy in season four, a shocking twist that left viewers stunned.

Meanwhile, The Last of Us earns a nomination for its emotional episode dedicated to characters Bill and Frank, demonstrating the series’ ability to resonate with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

Rounding out the list of nominees is Channel 4’s The Piano, specifically the scene featuring 13-year-old Lucy captivating commuters in Leeds with her stunning performance of a complex Chopin piece. This heartwarming moment showcases the power of music to transcend barriers and inspire others.

hilary-rosen
Hilary Rosen (Photo credit: @hilaryr)

The nominees were selected by an independent jury of national media experts, led by BAFTA’s TV committee chair Hilary Rosen. However, the ultimate winner will be decided by the public through online voting. Fans have until April 9 to cast their votes for the most memorable TV moment of the year.

In addition to the honour of winning the award, voters also have the chance to win one of 100 pairs of tickets to the star-studded BAFTA Television Awards ceremony. This highly anticipated event will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on May 12, where the winner of the Memorable TV Moment Award will be announced alongside other prestigious honours.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming awards ceremony, viewers are encouraged to revisit their favourite TV moments from the past year and cast their votes for the scene that left a lasting impression. Whether it’s a moment of laughter, tears, or suspense, each nominee represents the best of television storytelling and deserves recognition for its impact on audiences worldwide.

