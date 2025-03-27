Six foreign tourists die after submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

SIX tourists died on Thursday when a submarine carrying visitors sank near Hurghada, a resort city on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, state media reported.
According to the state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper, all the deceased were foreigners. The report also said 19 others were injured in the incident.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The newspaper stated that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, along with the bodies of those who died.
Hurghada, located about 460 kilometres (285 miles) southeast of Cairo, is a popular tourist destination in Egypt.
The Red Sea’s coral reefs and islands attract many visitors, contributing significantly to the country’s tourism sector.
The industry employs around two million people and generates over 10 per cent of Egypt’s GDP.
Many boats operate in the area daily for snorkelling and diving activities.
Akhbar Al-Youm reported that the sunken vessel belonged to Sindbad Submarines, whose website states it operates the region’s "only real" recreational submarine.
(With inputs from AFP)