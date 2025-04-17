Skip to content
Starc shines in Super Over as Delhi go top of IPL table

starc-ipl-getty

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match. (Photo: Getty Images)

Allieeasterling
By Allieeasterling Apr 17, 2025
Allieeasterling
DELHI CAPITALS defeated Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over on Wednesday, the first of the IPL 2025 season, after both teams finished their 20 overs on 188 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Mitchell Starc, who had earlier helped restrict Rajasthan to 188-4 while defending Delhi's 188-5, returned to bowl the Super Over and kept things tight once again.

Rajasthan made 11 runs in their Super Over, with Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag hitting a boundary each before both were run out with one ball to spare.

In reply, Delhi chased down the 12-run target in four balls. KL Rahul began with a two and a four, while Tristan Stubbs finished it off with a six off Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi, led by Axar Patel, returned to winning ways and went back to the top of the table with five wins from six matches.

Rajasthan, still looking for their second IPL title since their first win in 2008, suffered their fifth defeat in seven games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana scored 51 each in Rajasthan’s chase, but Delhi kept striking at key moments.

Starc dismissed Rana in the 18th over. Dhruv Jurel added 26 and Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 15.

Needing nine runs from the final over, Rajasthan were restricted to singles and twos. Jurel was run out going for a second run off the last ball, taking the match into a Super Over.

"I was thinking if Mitch can execute, we will be in this," said Axar on choosing Starc for the last over.

Starc bowled with accuracy throughout the match.

"He bowled almost 12 yorkers. That's why he is such an Australian legend. I guess he missed only one ball as far as execution was concerned. The field was changed but he kept at it," Axar added.

Starc was named player of the match. Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson praised the fast bowler.

"I felt it was definitely a chaseable score," Samson said. "I think as we all saw some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over."

Earlier, Rajasthan scored 50 runs in the first five overs. Jaiswal was in good form and Samson made 31 off 19 balls before retiring hurt due to rib pain. After the match, Samson said he "feels alright now".

Jaiswal reached his third fifty of the season before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Rana kept the run-rate going.

Rana got a reprieve on 20 when Tristan Stubbs dropped him at the boundary and the ball went for six. He made use of the chance, but it wasn’t enough.

Delhi’s innings was built around Abishek Porel’s 49 and 34 runs each from Axar and Stubbs.

KL Rahul made 38 and shared a 63-run stand with Porel.

Axar and Stubbs added 41 runs off 19 balls. Delhi scored 77 runs in the last five overs.

(With inputs from agencies)

