Starc’s five-for, Rana’s 81 power Delhi and Rajasthan to IPL wins

In Guwahati, Rajasthan posted 182-9, powered by Rana’s aggressive knock. They then restricted Chennai Super Kings to 176-6, sealing a six-run win — their first victory after two losses.

mitchell-starc-getty

Starc, the Australian left-arm pacer, returned figures of 5-35 as Delhi bowled out Hyderabad for 163. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeMar 31, 2025
MITCHELL STARC picked up his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, while Nitish Rana’s quickfire 81 off 36 balls helped Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals secure wins in the IPL on Sunday.

Starc, the Australian left-arm pacer, returned figures of 5-35 as Delhi bowled out Hyderabad for 163. Delhi chased the target comfortably, winning by seven wickets with four overs to spare, marking their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

In Guwahati, Rajasthan posted 182-9, powered by Rana’s aggressive knock. They then restricted Chennai Super Kings to 176-6, sealing a six-run win — their first victory after two losses.

"Feels good," said Rajasthan’s stand-in captain Riyan Parag. "Took some time, it was two games but felt long. Felt we were 20 short but the bowlers stepped up and executed our collective plans."

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4-35, making crucial breakthroughs in Chennai’s innings.
Rana, batting left-handed, shared an 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Sanju Samson, laying the foundation for Rajasthan’s total. Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad ended the stand by dismissing Samson, who played solely as a batsman due to injury.
Rana reached his half-century in 21 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes. He was named player of the match. Ravichandran Ashwin later had him stumped to end his innings.
Parag contributed 37 off 28 balls before being bowled by Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.
Jofra Archer struck in the first over of Chennai’s reply, dismissing Rachin Ravindra for a duck. Hasaranga then controlled the innings with a wicket in each of his four overs, his final scalp being Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for 63, which derailed the chase.
‘No ego’ among bowlers
Earlier in Delhi’s second home game in Visakhapatnam, Starc struck early, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy in one over. He then removed fellow Australian Travis Head for 22, leaving Hyderabad struggling at 37-4 in 4.1 overs.
Aniket Verma, who top-scored with 74, and Heinrich Klaasen built a 77-run stand to stabilise the innings. Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3-22 before Starc wrapped up the Hyderabad innings.
"There's no ego in bowlers these days," said Starc, who was named player of the match. "As a bowler, you've got to think out of the box. You need to do things you wouldn't normally do. It was nice to contribute in the win today, we move forward from here."
Delhi’s chase was led by Faf Du Plessis, who smashed a 27-ball 50. He took on Mohammed Shami, hitting a six and three fours in a 15-run third over, setting the tone for the chase.
Under new captain Axar Patel, Delhi has restructured its squad in pursuit of its first IPL title, with England’s Kevin Pietersen brought in as mentor.
(With inputs from agencies)

Krishna-IPL-Getty

Siraj dismissed both Mumbai openers early, while Krishna struck in the middle overs, finishing with figures of 2-18. (Photo: Getty Images)

Siraj, Krishna lead Gujarat to win over Mumbai in IPL

FAST bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each as Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, securing their first win of the IPL season on Saturday.

Batting first after being invited, Gujarat posted 196-8, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 63 off 41 balls at the Ahmedabad stadium.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025: The Ultimate Clash Between Hyderabad and Delhi

Both teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games

Getty

IPL 2025 - SRH vs DC: Thrilling showdown between Hyderabad and Delhi awaits

The 10th match of IPL 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. Both teams are coming off contrasting results in their previous games, and this match promises to be a gripping contest, with several exciting player battles to watch out for.

Match overview

Delhi Capitals are fresh off a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a formidable 210, DC's middle-order showed resilience, with Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma forming a crucial 48-run partnership after an early collapse. Vipraj Nigam’s late cameo and Ashutosh’s calm composure at the death saw DC edge out a nail-biting finish with three balls to spare.

RR vs CSK

Both teams coming off contrasting starts to their campaigns

Getty

IPL 2025 - RR vs CSK: Rajasthan takes on Chennai in high-stakes battle


The electrifying action of IPL 2025 continues as Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 11 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. With both teams coming off contrasting starts to their campaigns, this clash promises to be a thrilling battle of experience, skill, and determination.

IPL 2025 – GT vs MI: Who Will Secure Their First Win

Both teams eager to secure their maiden win of IPL 2025

Getty

IPL 2025 - GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians aim for first win

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will take place on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a highly anticipated clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams will be keen to register their first win of the season after disappointing starts in their respective opening matches. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest, with each side eager to make an early impact in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans: Seeking redemption after high-scoring defeat

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, began their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-scoring encounter against the Punjab Kings, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side. Despite some positive individual performances, the team was unable to secure a victory, and they will be keen to turn things around against MI.

Nicholas-Pooran-Getty

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nicholas Pooran's 70 off 26 powers Lucknow to first IPL 2025 win

NICHOLAS POORAN scored 70 off 26 balls as Lucknow Super Giants chased down 191 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, securing their first win of the new IPL season.

Pooran’s innings included six fours and six sixes as he took on the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat pitch.

