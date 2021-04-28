SS Rajamouli’s RRR set to be shifted to 2022?

By: Mohnish Singh

After the worldwide success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), the audience is waiting for filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next directorial RRR with bated breath.

The magnum opus, produced by Lyca Productions, stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, while Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also essay important characters in the high-profile film. Apart from the fact that Rajamouli is helming it, it is the presence of such saleable actors on the cast that makes RRR one of the most awaited Indian films.

RRR began its principal photography in 2018 and was set to enter theatres on July 30, 2020. However, in February 2020, the makers announced their decision to postpone the film to January 8, 2021. But since all shooting activities came to a grinding halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, the makers announced 13 October, 2021, as the new release date of the film.

The latest we hear that RRR might miss its theatrical release one more time as India witnesses a huge spike in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic. While Rajamouli is adamant to release the film on 13 October, sources close to the project inform that it seems next to impossible, keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

“How can it release on 13 October? Both Ram Charan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ram Charan has not shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya. NTR Jr also did not shoot this year. The plan was for them both to shoot and complete the film by July 2021. This now seems unlikely with the new Covid upsurge,” a well-placed source informed a publication.

The source says RRR may now be pushed to 2021. “We may come for Makar Sankranti in January 2022. Even that is doubtful at the moment.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.