Sri Lanka upset over ‘different treatment’ at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s next game is against Bangladesh on Saturday. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Sri Lanka has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding their treatment and conditions in the United States during the T20 World Cup.

Sports minister Harin Fernando stated that Sri Lanka’s team faced a seven-hour flight delay at a Florida airport and was given accommodation over 90 minutes away from the practice stadium in New York, while India’s team was housed much closer.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has complained to the ICC,” Fernando told parliament. “Different countries are being treated differently. We have called for an explanation from the organisers of the tournament.”

Sri Lanka’s sports ministry has sent an officer to the United States to address the team’s welfare, Fernando added.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa expressed solidarity with the team, stating, “We stand against this injustice, we should not allow this.”

Angelo Mathews, a former captain and current member of Sri Lanka’s T20 squad, told local broadcaster Ada Derana TV that the past few days had been “most challenging.”

He mentioned issues with practice facilities and flight delays, stating, “We had to cancel practices because a flight was delayed.

We are not going to use this as an excuse, we are a team that has won despite obstacles. We want to put all this behind us and do well at the next match.”

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by six wickets in their opening match on Monday in New York. Their next game is against Bangladesh on Saturday.

(AFP)