Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Lifestyle

Spread the love

By: Mita Mistry

WHEN it comes to love, it can sometimes be hard to articulate this touchy-feely emotion with any degree of clarity. One person’s dream of a heart-fluttering love story might have another’s eye-rolling. But who doesn’t want to feel loved? Let’s face it, love is the most powerful and inspiring emotion. We all need it and without love our lives can feel empty.

Whatever you feel about this four-letter word, the good news is, you don’t have to be romantically involved or do anything seemingly cheesy to experience those warm fuzzy feelings of affection. Because love has so many facets: self-love, love for the stuff that makes your heart sing, from seeing a beautiful sunset to spreading love to those around. Love is available to us all.

To celebrate the month of love, we can all do a little bit to spread it to people and the world around us. Love coming straight from the heart means it instantly has the power to make someone’s day without taking anything away from you. And it lifts you too!

Love is about connection. It’s essential for our health and happiness because it affects our brains and bodies at a cellular level. In fact, we are hardwired to love and connect, it’s in our DNA. So, anything that helps build community and goodwill is healthier for each one of us and for our world as a whole.

We can spread the love by checking up on our friends, or simply acknowledging
strangers with a smile or thank you. Other ways to embrace the feeling is by accepting equality and injecting a little joy into a world that is often filled with
hatred. It’s up to each of us to decide if love or hate wins our hearts and mind.

We send out light-hearted positive messages on social media where there are so many negative, hateful, and angry posts. We can all show cooperation and generosity to someone, or simply be our kindest self. And let’s not forget our planet needs love too. Little things like picking up litter, saving water, or dressing more consciously can make a big difference.

Imagine you’re a closed flower bud; sunlight warms and opens you, just like connecting with people opens our hearts and minds. Science shows opening our awareness literally opens us up to more possibilities, creativity, and resilience.
People who spread love experience multiple health benefits such as lowered stress and blood pressure, along with enhanced mental and physical wellbeing, from releasing positive hormones like oxytocin. Perhaps most profoundly, it creates a better world of unity, while helping people through dark times on their road to healing.

If we all spread love, the world would be an amazing place to live and be enhanced by more loving hearts. Choose to spread the love today. Stay on the side of positivity and hope.

Go on, you know it makes sense, and as the late Desmond Tutu said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

www.mitamistry.co.uk 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Lifestyle
The dos and don’ts of dating in 2022
Lifestyle
Fashioning a dream destination wedding
Lifestyle
Monisha Bharadwaj: The mistress of spices
Lifestyle
Multiple sclerosis and magic of motor sport
HEALTH
Secrets of sticking to new year health goals
HEALTH
Mental health resolutions
Lifestyle
Fresh new talent rises up on reality television
FOOD
Mastercard Strive UK: Supporting ethnic minority business owners to thrive
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing…
FOOD
How Mastercard’s Strive UK can support small business owners from ethnic minority backgrounds
Lifestyle
Hair washing conundrum
Lifestyle
Making sense of motherhood
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt grooves to the beats of dhol in the…
Kim Leadbeater seeks return of bodies of British victims of…
Empowering brown women
India’s biggest state holds election in key test of Modi’s…
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to debut on June 10
The rise of underworld brothel madam Gangubai Kathiawadi
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE