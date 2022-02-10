Spread the love

By: Mita Mistry

WHEN it comes to love, it can sometimes be hard to articulate this touchy-feely emotion with any degree of clarity. One person’s dream of a heart-fluttering love story might have another’s eye-rolling. But who doesn’t want to feel loved? Let’s face it, love is the most powerful and inspiring emotion. We all need it and without love our lives can feel empty.

Whatever you feel about this four-letter word, the good news is, you don’t have to be romantically involved or do anything seemingly cheesy to experience those warm fuzzy feelings of affection. Because love has so many facets: self-love, love for the stuff that makes your heart sing, from seeing a beautiful sunset to spreading love to those around. Love is available to us all.

To celebrate the month of love, we can all do a little bit to spread it to people and the world around us. Love coming straight from the heart means it instantly has the power to make someone’s day without taking anything away from you. And it lifts you too!

Love is about connection. It’s essential for our health and happiness because it affects our brains and bodies at a cellular level. In fact, we are hardwired to love and connect, it’s in our DNA. So, anything that helps build community and goodwill is healthier for each one of us and for our world as a whole.

We can spread the love by checking up on our friends, or simply acknowledging

strangers with a smile or thank you. Other ways to embrace the feeling is by accepting equality and injecting a little joy into a world that is often filled with

hatred. It’s up to each of us to decide if love or hate wins our hearts and mind.

We send out light-hearted positive messages on social media where there are so many negative, hateful, and angry posts. We can all show cooperation and generosity to someone, or simply be our kindest self. And let’s not forget our planet needs love too. Little things like picking up litter, saving water, or dressing more consciously can make a big difference.

Imagine you’re a closed flower bud; sunlight warms and opens you, just like connecting with people opens our hearts and minds. Science shows opening our awareness literally opens us up to more possibilities, creativity, and resilience.

People who spread love experience multiple health benefits such as lowered stress and blood pressure, along with enhanced mental and physical wellbeing, from releasing positive hormones like oxytocin. Perhaps most profoundly, it creates a better world of unity, while helping people through dark times on their road to healing.

If we all spread love, the world would be an amazing place to live and be enhanced by more loving hearts. Choose to spread the love today. Stay on the side of positivity and hope.

Go on, you know it makes sense, and as the late Desmond Tutu said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

