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The Spice Girls’ latest tease has fans wondering if the impossible is happening

The group previously appeared to rule out a 2026 reunion

The Spice Girls’ latest tease has fans wondering if the impossible is happening

The Spice Girls have sparked fresh reunion speculation

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The Spice Girls have sparked fresh reunion speculation with a cryptic announcement
  • The teaser was filmed at the iconic Wannabe video location
  • The group previously appeared to rule out a 2026 reunion

The Spice Girls have given fans their biggest reason to hope for a reunion in years after dropping a mysterious teaser ahead of a major announcement.

The group shared a short video on social media with just one detail: “10.09.2026 | 2 pm BST.” There was no explanation of what would be revealed, but the clues in the footage immediately sent fans into speculation mode.

The timing is particularly significant as the group celebrates 30 years since the release of their debut single Wannabe. The teaser also appears to deliberately revisit one of the most recognisable moments in Spice Girls history.

A very familiar Spice Girls location

The video was filmed on the steps of the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, the same location featured in the Wannabe music video.

The opening of Wannabe can also be heard in the teaser, making it difficult for fans not to connect the announcement with the group's 30th anniversary.

The post also included a link for fans to sign up for Spice Girls updates, adding to the sense that something significant is coming.

Why fans think a reunion could be coming

The speculation comes after months of uncertainty over whether all five Spice Girls would ever perform together again.

Melanie C appeared to shut down reports of a 2026 reunion earlier this year, saying there was “no reunion”, although she also said the group remained in regular contact and wanted to do something together at some point.

That makes the new teaser particularly intriguing. The group has now deliberately returned to the setting of their breakthrough hit, while using the song itself to promote an announcement.

Fans quickly began suggesting everything from a reunion tour to a major anniversary project. Some have even speculated about a Las Vegas residency or other celebrations, although none of these have been confirmed.

The biggest question is whether Victoria Beckham could be involvedGetty Images

Could Victoria Beckham be part of it?

The biggest question is whether Victoria Beckham could be involved.

The other four members reunited for the group's 2019 UK and Ireland tour, but Beckham did not take part. The five last performed together publicly at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Beckham has previously suggested that performing with the group is no longer a priority, although she has spoken positively about the idea of a Spice Girls residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

Geri Halliwell has also said she would prefer any future comeback to involve the complete line-up.

For now, there is still no confirmation that the announcement will be a reunion, tour or live performance. But after years of false starts and speculation, the Spice Girls have given fans something they have been waiting for: a genuine reason to wonder if all five could finally be together again.

reunionvictoria beckhamlas vegassocial mediaspice girls
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