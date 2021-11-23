Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev Diwali

HH Pujya Muniji, Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawatiji and others take the special pledge

By: Pramod Thomas

A special Ganga Anthem was launched last Friday (19) on the occasion of Dev Diwali at Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh.

Artist Snatam Kaur, inspired by the president of Parmarth Niketan, His Holiness (HH) Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji (HH Pujya Muniji), wrote an anthem to urge people across the globe to come together, a statement said.

The song was sung by devotional singers, in addition to Snatam, including Krishna Das, Deva Premal and Miten and CC White. It emphasises the need to protect, preserve and care for the holy River Ganga.

Last week’s event was attended by artists and global dignitaries, with the Ganga Aarti live from Parmarth Niketan.

Prior to that, sanitation workers, educationists, teachers and students gathered with HH Pujya Muniji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawatiji outside the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance’s World Toilet College to take a special pledge.

The event also commemorated World Toilet Day, which coincided with Kartik Purnima this year, the statement added.

HH Pujya Muniji said, “This beautiful song and the devotion of all these globally renowned singers, and the whole world joining us live, shows that Mother Ganga is not only for Indians or Hindus, but she is for all (of us). Now it is the responsibility of all of us to keep her clean and flowing freely.”

Sadhvi Bhagawati said, “Mother Ganga unites us. We come together across all races, religions, colours and cultures to sit in her holy lap and bathe in her waters. With Ganga’s grace, this song, and the loving commitment of Snatam and all the singers, will become a rallying call to care for Mother Ganga.”

Deva Premal and Miten said: “It’s an honour to be able to contribute to the wonderful work of Sadhviji and Pujya Swamiji from the Wash Alliance with this song. If every one of us does something, a lot will happen! So let’s continue cleaning up our beautiful nature, our beautiful rivers and oceans. And let’s chant and sing while doing it so our spirits are uplifted at the same time.”

CC White Soul Kirtan said, “This is a time for healing, a time to send love, blessings and gratitude to Mother Ganga. I’m so honoured to be a part of this miracle of grace, a cause and purpose of great humanity and care.”

The song can be downloaded from Spotify, Apple.