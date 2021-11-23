Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579

INDIA

Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev Diwali

HH Pujya Muniji, Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawatiji and others take the special pledge

By: Pramod Thomas

A special Ganga Anthem was launched last Friday (19) on the occasion of Dev Diwali at Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh.

Artist Snatam Kaur, inspired by the president of Parmarth Niketan, His Holiness (HH) Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji (HH Pujya Muniji), wrote an anthem to urge people across the globe to come together, a statement said.

The song was sung by devotional singers, in addition to Snatam, including Krishna Das, Deva Premal and Miten and CC White. It emphasises the need to protect, preserve and care for the holy River Ganga.

Last week’s event was attended by artists and global dignitaries, with the Ganga Aarti live from Parmarth Niketan.

Prior to that, sanitation workers, educationists, teachers and students gathered with HH Pujya Muniji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawatiji outside the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance’s World Toilet College to take a special pledge.

The event also commemorated World Toilet Day, which coincided with Kartik Purnima this year, the statement added.

HH Pujya Muniji said, “This beautiful song and the devotion of all these globally renowned singers, and the whole world joining us live, shows that Mother Ganga is not only for Indians or Hindus, but she is for all (of us). Now it is the responsibility of all of us to keep her clean and flowing freely.”

Sadhvi Bhagawati said, “Mother Ganga unites us. We come together across all races, religions, colours and cultures to sit in her holy lap and bathe in her waters. With Ganga’s grace, this song, and the loving commitment of Snatam and all the singers, will become a rallying call to care for Mother Ganga.”

River Ganga celebration

Deva Premal and Miten said: “It’s an honour to be able to contribute to the wonderful work of Sadhviji and Pujya Swamiji from the Wash Alliance with this song. If every one of us does something, a lot will happen! So let’s continue cleaning up our beautiful nature, our beautiful rivers and oceans. And let’s chant and sing while doing it so our spirits are uplifted at the same time.”

CC White Soul Kirtan said, “This is a time for healing, a time to send love, blessings and gratitude to Mother Ganga. I’m so honoured to be a part of this miracle of grace, a cause and purpose of great humanity and care.”

The song can be downloaded from Spotify, Apple.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
UN criticises ‘disturbing’ arrest of rights activist in Indian Kashmir
News
Indian air force pilot and 2019 surgical airstrike hero gets Vir Chakra
INDIA
India has no Covid vaccine booster plan yet, sources say
News
Delhi’s smog-choked roads take their toll
INDIA
Modi repeals farm laws after mass protests by farmers
INDIA
India’s top court quashes ‘skin-to-skin sexual assault’ order
News
BBC launches disinformation unit in India
INDIA
Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister’s home
INDIA
India opens to tourists after 20 months
News
Indian trash-tackling brothers win global children’s prize
INDIA
India’s top court demands emergency plan from the government to tackle Delhi air…
News
India says WTO fishing proposal favours rich nations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Special Ganga Anthem launched at Parmarth Niketan ashram on Dev…
UN criticises ‘disturbing’ arrest of rights activist in Indian Kashmir
Atrangi Re to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24,…
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother rubbishes speculations of her daughter’s separation…
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite to headline Dharma Productions’…
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE