  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Southport murder trial for accused teen set for January

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is charged with killing the girls aged between six and nine

Southport murder suspect Axel Rudakubana appears via video link at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Britain, October 30, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Courtesy of Julia Quenzler/Handout via REUTERS.

By: Pramod Thomas

A British teenager is due to go on trial in January accused of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July, a crime that horrified the nation and was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is charged with killing the girls aged between six and nine who were at a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport, as well as 10 other counts of attempted murder.

He is also facing charges of producing the deadly poison ricin and the possession of an al Qaeda training manual.

Holding his grey sweatshirt over the bottom of his face – as he has done at previous hearings – the teenager did not speak when asked to confirm his name when he appeared by videolink from London’s Belmarsh prison for the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

2024 10 29T174142Z 2090511709 RC2U59AOUJBL RTRMADP 3 BRITAIN POLICE SOUTHPORT
FILE PHOTO: People attend a vigil for the victims of the knife attack in Southport, Britain, July 30, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja.

A further hearing will be held on Dec. 12 where he is due to enter a plea to the accusations. Judge Julian Goose told him the trial was listed to begin on Jan. 20 next year and would last between four and six weeks.

British-born Rudakubana was arrested shortly after the attack on the summer vacation event for children in Southport, a quiet seaside town north of Liverpool.

Large disturbances broke out in the town after false reports spread on social media that the suspected killer was a radical Islamist migrant.

The disturbances spread across Britain with attacks on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, with prime minister Keir Starmer blaming the riots on far-right thuggery.

More than 1,500 people were arrested, with prosecutors bringing over 1,000 charges as the authorities took tough action to curb the disorder.

At Wednesday’s (13) hearing, prosecutor Deanna Heer confirmed that the Southport incident was not being treated as terrorist-related.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Urfan Sharif ‘takes full responsibility’ for Sara’s death
HEADLINE STORY

Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for space novel Orbital
News

Trump picks Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk to lead efficiency department
News

Foreign-born workers in UK reach record 7 million: report
HEADLINE STORY

‘Proposed assisted dying law includes strong safeguards’
News

Indian American tipped as Trump’s pick for CIA director
HEADLINE STORY

Unemployment rises sharply, exceeds forecast
News

‘Care homes breach labour laws while recruiting foreign workers’
News

Starmer at Armistice Day in France, first prime minister since Churchill
News

Visa limits cut foreign student numbers, strain UK universities
News

Catherine attends first major royal event after cancer treatment
News

Blast in Pakistan railway station kills 26
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Southport murder trial for accused teen set for January
hydrocele Lepra highlights hydrocele awareness for International Men’s Day
post-office-official-regrets-not-reading-report Post Office to close 115 branches, risking hundreds of jobs
Pakistan’s Punjab enforces bans outdoor activities to combat alarming air…
UK-rail-fare Rail fare prosecutions under review following criticism
Samarpan Ashram celebrates Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji’s birthday