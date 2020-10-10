South star Vijay Sethupathi to play a pivotal role in Hindi remake of Tamil film Maanagaram?

A few days ago, there were reports that Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Maanagaram. Santosh Sivan will be directing the remake which was originally helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.







Now, according to a report in Times Of India, South star Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a pivotal role in the Hindi remake. A source told the daily, “Vijay Sethupathi, who has signed the project on Thursday, will be seen enacting a pivotal character which was there in the Tamil version. He will be lending his own voice for the role. Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra will also be playing a significant character in the movie. Though the basic storyline of Maanagaram has been retained, the makers have given more detailing to each character.”

Maanagaram was shot in Chennai and the remake will be shot in Mumbai. While talking about the location, the source said, “Unlike Maanagaram, in which some places in Chennai were portrayed as isolated, a bustling city like Mumbai can’t be depicted in the same way. The project, which was confirmed before the lockdown, is being planned as a theatrical release in June 2021. The title of the movie is likely to be announced before it goes on floors.”

Well, Vijay will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor plays an important role in the film. The Aamir Khan starrer was supposed to be his Bollywood debut, but if Maanagaram remake releases in June 2021, then the Santosh Sivan directorial will mark his Hindi debut. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021.











