Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance to finally find its way to theatre?


Sooraj Pancholi (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



According to reports, T-Series Films’ much-delayed dance flick Time To Dance is gearing up for a theatrical release. Starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles, Time To Dance had been looking at an uncertain future for a couple of years now. Looks like it will see the light of day in March.

Spilling some more beans, a trade source tells a leading publication, “The team has started the process of getting the final print of Time To Dance ready and are looking to bring it on the big screen in the month of March. Considering that there is a dearth of releases for the cinema owners, the producers felt that it is the best time for the films like Tuesdays and Fridays and Time To Dance to release.”

If the makers manage to release Time To Dance in time, it will mark the mainstream Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif. The debutante plays the role of a ballet artist in the film while Pancholi will be seen as a street dancer. The film has been helmed by Stanley D’Costa.



Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, debuted in Bollywood with the Nikkhil Advani directorial Hero (2015), jointly bankrolled by Salman Khan Films, Emmay Entertainment, and Mukta Arts.

Despite being promoted on a huge scale, the romantic action drama failed to click with the audience. Pancholi had to wait for four long years for the release of his next film Satellite Shanker (2019), which also fell flat at the box-office. Time To Dance will mark his third film as an actor.

