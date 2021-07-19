Sony Pictures Films India & Alchemy Films’ Dial 100 to premiere on ZEE5

Dial 100 Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in principal roles, the upcoming Hindi film Dial 100 is headed to ZEE5 for its direct-to-digital premiere. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films, the suspense thriller film has been directed by Rensil D’Silva. D’Silva’s previous directorial credits include Kurbaan (2009) and Ungli (2014).

On Monday, ZEE5 unveiled the motion poster of the highly awaited film. If the first-look is anything to go by, Dial 100 is going to be a nail-biting, fast-paced thriller filled with a series of twists and turns. The film unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.

Talking about the film, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global says, “We have lined up a fantastic slate of content this year for our viewers across the globe and our upcoming release, Dial 100 is key among them. A movie with a stellar cast and production team behind it, Dial 100 is sure to deliver a compelling narrative with noteworthy performances, and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end”

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “Dial 100 is a film that echoes our vision to present fresh and unique content that connects with audiences. Rarely do we get to see a union of such gifted actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar combined with the creative energies of Siddharth Malhotra and director Rensil D’Silva to create such an intelligent and thrilling movie. We are very happy to partner with ZEE5, which is a home for great content, for the world premiere of Dial 100.”

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, Alchemy Films says, “We are excited and thrilled to partner with like-minded powerhouses like ZEE5 and Sony Pictures Film India and bring forth one of the most awaited movies of this year. The movie’s script was one of its most powerful elements, which has been executed even more beautifully by the cast and crew, taking the movie a notch up.”

Director Rensil D’Silva says, “Dial 100 is a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night. This movie would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end.”

Dial 100 will premiere soon on ZEE5.