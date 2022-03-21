Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress took to Instagram to break the great news with her fans and well-wishers. The Neerja (2016) star dropped a series of photos of herself with Anand while announcing her pregnancy.

In the monochrome pictures, Sonam is seen cradling her baby bump while she comfortably rests her head on her husband’s lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Penning a loving poem for her unborn child, the actress wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement over becoming a grandfather. Sharing her pictures on his Twitter account, the evergreen actor wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja, you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

According to a report by an Indian publication, Sonam will welcome her first child in the month of August this year. A source close to the Kapoor family informed the publication, “In fact, she is four months pregnant. So, she will deliver mostly in August 2022. She was not seen around much in recent times and this was precisely the reason. A lot of friends and relatives had got the whiff of it but she did not confirm with most of them, until today.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married each other in 2018 in a private ceremony at her home in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremony saw the presence of family and close friends.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.