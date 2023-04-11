Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan and his great sense of humour

The two starred together in the 1994 film Aao Pyaar Karen.

Somy Ali with Saif Ali Khan

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali, who is known for her work in such notable Bollywood films as Andolan, Mafia, and Chup, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with Saif Ali Khan and veteran actor Prem Chopra from the sets of their 1994 film Aao Pyaar Karen as it clocks 29 years of release.

The first picture is a collage of two monochrome photos of Saif and Somy, the other is yet another photo of the actors holding a bouquet, and the last picture is of Somy with veteran actor Prem.

Somy captioned the post, “Can’t believe this was 29 years ago!!! Time sure does fly! Best time ever working with Prem ji and playing with his daughter, who ironically is one of the nicest people I ever encountered in the industry.”

Elaborating further, she added, “Saif always had our stomach in knots with his nonstop wit which was nothing short of a real-life stand-up comic and kept the mood on the set perpetually fun/funny.” The actress also added the hashtags–good times, good people, Aao Pyar Karen, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Prem Chopra, Kulu Manali, so fun, cherish every moment, kal ho naa ho, Somy Ali, and live your best life.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her fans showered love in the comment section. While one of her fans wrote, ‘Girl, you don’t age!’, another one added, ‘What a wonderful throwback picture.’

Aao Pyaar Karen starred Saif Ali Khan, Somy Ali, and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. Rakesh Bedi, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, and Himani Shivpuri were also part of the film. It was a remake of the 1992 Tamil film Chembaruthi.