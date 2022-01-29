Solicitor shot dead near Sheffield United stadium

By: Sattwik Biswal

A solicitor was ‘lured’ to his death by his killers as he was shot at point blank range outside Sheffield United’s Bramhall Lane football stadium, a court has heard.

Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot thrice and stabbed in the back on 10 April last year.

The incident took place around 9:30 PM as one of the gunshots tore through Javed’s heart and lungs. He was pronounced dead after 30 minutes, a jury was told.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Tinashe Kampira, 20, Atif Mohammed, 20, and a third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons have denied murder and possessing firearms to cause any harm.

As reported by MailOnline, Craig Hassell QC, the prosecutor told the court that the three accused were seen on CCTV in the local area and are believed to have lured Javed and his firends to Countess Road.

Javed had spend the evening socialising with friends at a flat and when he left with his three friends, another friend became concerned about the ‘loitering’ defendants at the nearby car park.

Javed and his friends then followed the group as witnesses say they saw three men running down the road followed by a group of five men. Later they heard gunshots.

The unnamed 19-year-old turned and fired towards Javed and his friends, Hassall said and adding that they were lured to the scene.

As reported by MailOnline, the prosecutor said: “The prosecution says that Khuram Javed and his friends were lured to the scene of the shooting.

“The murder accused produced a handgun and fired several shots. Three of the shots hit Khuram Javed.

“One of them penetrated his heart and lungs. A post-mortem examination revealed he had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound.

“One of the shots hit a friend of Mr Javed’s, causing a relatively minor injury to his foot.

“Each of the surviving members of that group describes trying to get out of the way – sheltering at the side of the footpath.”

The next day, Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohamed, 22, then drove the 19-year-old murder accused to a safe house in Reading, Berkshire, the jurors heard. But both men have denied the charge.

The trial is expected to continue and last until mid-March.