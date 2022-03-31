Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 31, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

INDIA

Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost luggage

FILE PHOTO: Indian passengers board an IndiGo plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on April 9, 2019. (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Bengaluru-based software developer has claimed that he was forced to hack into the website of an Indian airline to find his missing luggage, reports said.

Nandan Kumar, 28, had swapped his bag with a co-passenger. When he called IndiGo for help, the airline refused to aid him trace the other person. This forced Kumar to retrieve information about the passenger from the airline website.

Later, in a series of tweets, Kumar described the incident.

“Hey @IndiGo6E, Want to hear a story? And at the end of it I will tell you hole (technical vulnerability )in your system?,” he tweeted on Monday (28).

According to him, by the time he got to the airport luggage belt, a co-passenger had taken his bag and left. He realised the mistake only after getting home.

Though he was able to identify the other person’s Passenger Name Record number or PNR through a luggage tag, the airline didn’t share the information, citing privacy and data protection rules.

The customer care team said they will call him back when they are able to reach the other person, but the call never came, Kumar said.

Later he tried various methods – using the check-in process, by editing the booking and updating the contact to get data about the passenger but nothing worked. Finally, he hacked into the system and found out a phone number of the passenger.

He called his fellow passenger and the two met up to swap their luggage, reports said.

Kumar later advised the airline that the system’s data should have been encrypted, otherwise it allows anyone to access private information.

“Dear,@IndiGo6E, take note. 1. Fix your IVR and make it more user friendly, 2. Make your customer service more proactive than reactive,
3. Your website leaks sensitive data get it fixed,” he tweeted.

In a statement to the BBC, IndiGo said that it was reviewing this case in detail. “We would like to state that our IT processes are completely robust,” it added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
INDIA
Truss presses India on Ukraine ahead of Lavrov visit
News
India court bails students held for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
News
Russian foreign minister’s India visit coincides with Liz Truss’ trip
News
Liz Truss and Russian foreign minister Lavrov set to visit India
INDIA
More overseas patients are coming to India for treatment
News
After Covid, India tries to get on top of tuberculosis
News
India abstains from UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine
News
Former Maldives president launches ‘India Out’ campaign
INDIA
India to Chinese minister: Ease border tension first
News
Human error likely reason for India’s accidental missile firing: Probe
News
India’s Russian arms explain its ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Bridgerton: Simone Ashley confirms season 3 return
No-trust motion: Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost…
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
Street lights latest casualty of Sri Lankan economic crisis
Times Now Navbharat, Zoom to stream on Freeview UK