US plans to require social media disclosure from visa-free travellers

Trump

THE ADMINISTRATION of US President Donald Trump plans to require visa-exempt foreign tourists to disclose their social media histories from the past five years before entering the country, according to an official notice.

A notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register outlines the proposal, which would apply to visitors from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Australia and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the United States.

These travellers currently apply for a waiver through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which requires certain personal details. Under the proposed rules, collecting social media data would become a "mandatory" part of ESTA applications.

According to the notice, applicants would need to provide their social media histories from the last five years. They would also have to provide other "high-value data fields," including phone numbers from the last five years, email addresses from the past decade, personal details of family members and biometric information.

The public has 60 days to submit comments on the proposal.

The Trump administration has tightened curbs on entering the United States as part of a broader crackdown on migration.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to draw large numbers of soccer fans from around the world.

More For You

Elon Musk H1B

Musk revealed that he had "unsuccessfully" tried to dissuade the president from raising tariffs.

Getty Images

Musk backs H1B visas, says US has 'long benefitted' from Indian workers

Highlights

  • Roughly 70 per cent of H1B visas used by Indian citizens working in technology and medicine sectors.
  • Trump administration imposed $100,000 fee on H1B applicants in September, sparking anxiety.
  • Approvals for Indian outsourcing firms drop 70 per cent since 2015 to lowest level in decade.
Elon Musk has backed the H1B visa programme, saying America has "long benefitted" from talented Indian migrant workers, even as he acknowledged the system is being "gamed" by some outsourcing companies.
H1B visa approvals for Indian outsourcing companies have plunged 70 per cent since 2015 to their lowest level in a decade and insisted the solution lies in stopping the abuse rather than dismantling the programme entirely.
Musk made the comments during an interview with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on his podcast, released on Sunday evening. He said "We need to stop the gaming of the system. But I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H1B programme...which some on the Right are. I think they don't realise that that would actually be very bad."
Data released this month by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) showed the top seven Indian companies had only 4,573 H1B petitions approved for initial employment this financial year.H1B visas allow US companies to hire skilled foreign workers, with roughly 70 per cent used by Indian citizens working in sectors like technology and medicine.

Visa approvals plummet

In September, US President Donald Trump added a $100,000 (£74,000) fee for H1B visa applicants, sparking anxiety among Indian workers and employers.

H1B visas are allocated through a lottery system. Outsourcing and staffing firms have been accused of manipulating the system using tactics such as submitting multiple entries for the same worker or using the visa to hire low-cost contract workers rather than for specialty occupations.

