Singer, songwriter and musical SeineSation

The young talent discusses her music, new EP, future hopes, and inspirations

SeineSation

By: Asjad Nazir

Recently released four-track EP Glimpse has given a good insight into how much of a great new talent SeineSation is.

Having grown up in the South of France and Chennai, India, and now based in New York, she has seamlessly incorporated diverse influences, including folk, pop, rock, and indie into her cool collection of songs, with cross-generational appeal. Apart from her undeniably great vocals, she has also shown off her exceptional songwriting skills on the EP with thought-provoking lyrics.

Eastern Eye caught up with the exciting new artist to discuss music, her new EP, future hopes, and inspirations.

What first connected you to music?

It was my mom. She used to sing to me as a kid and has the most beautiful voice. I have also always found indescribable moments when I listen to music. It’s hard to explain but I feel music, either creating or experiencing it enhances my life.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

It would be Uncertainty for sure. It’s the first song that I’ve ever released, and my lyrics tell the tale of my vulnerabilities and how at some point you just have to stop giving a damn, and trust yourself.

Tell us about your new EP Glimpse?

This four-song EP takes us on a journey to see the past, stop in the world of dreams and finally get out to live the meaning of this life. I like using genres as tools in music delivery and blending them to my will to capture my musical vision. It’s my first ever EP, and I wanted the theme to weave into a tale, wherein I’m giving my listeners an immersive and intimate experience.

Who are you hoping the songs connect with?

(Laughs) Everyone. I think this EP casts a very wide umbrella in terms of relatability. It’s open to interpretation and you can pick and choose what part connects with you the most. That’s the beauty of art.

Could you tell us what inspired the title of this EP?

I do feel that in my time I’ve had moments of clarity and it’s not consistent, but when I do have those ‘glimpses’ is when I have major realisations and that snowballs into large decisions. I felt the word glimpse was what aptly describes and links these songs together – it’s the first piece of the puzzle.

What made you want to incorporate so many influences into your songs?

I don’t decide beforehand what I want to incorporate. When I’m working through a vision, I use influences and production to set a stage. Then I let the words and emotions direct the rest of the song

You have diverse influences, but which musical genre are you most closely connected to?

I love to experiment, I find it so hard to nail down a genre that best describes the music I create. These days I’m really into techno and working on a new project in that niche.

What music dominates your personal playlist?

The music that is in my playlist includes pop, techno, Indie, and chill vibes.

What is the music master plan going forward?

Good question. The plan is to just keep following the path my passion and inspiration take me on. I am working on more songs and I want to be able to get out and just connect with more listeners live.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Burna Boy. I think we’d make a bomb ass collaboration and I have so many ideas flowing in anticipation of that. Ed Sheeran too.

If you could master something new in music what would it be?

I’m really passionate about music being able to deliver beyond sound. That sounds crazy but what I mean is translating your musical theme and lyrics into bringing forth the atmosphere and emotions you want to create are super important. I’m getting more creative and exploring more soundscapes, and tools that would help me with production. I am game for any permutation and combination.

What inspires you musically?

Virtually everything. Including people, life events, success, failure, simple pure moments, and wonders. I look at an object and write a ballad about it.

Why should we pick up your new EP?

It’s a musical Van Gogh! (Laughs) Just kidding! But maybe not? Seriously though, you should pick it up for the melodies, tales, and the overall vibe. It’s like watching a play unfold and you’re zoned in on it.

www.seinesation.com