Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June

Mission Majnu Poster (Photo credit: RSVP Movies/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the much-awaited espionage thriller Mission Majnu has locked a new date for its theatrical release. Earlier scheduled to enter cinemas on May 13, the film will now arrive on June 10, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film marks Mandanna’s debut in Bollywood. She has previously starred in several successful Telugu-language films.

Talking about what led her to choose Mission Majnu to make her Bollywood debut, Mandanna had earlier said in an interview, “In the first narration itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not now, I’d not have done this character again. It’s one of those roles. It’s a now or never kind of character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts – from exploring the northern part of India, its culture, language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

RSVP Movies, which is bankrolling the film, took to their official social media handles and announced the new release date for Mission Majnu.

“The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India’s most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu releasing on 10th June 2022,” the studio posted on Instagram alongside the official poster of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in important roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Entertainment
Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa out
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Rohit Shetty for cop thriller series
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her film ‘Turning Red’
Entertainment
Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin filming Fighter from Sept
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute to premiere on SonyLIV
Entertainment
Naveen Andrews on his role in Hulu’s The Dropout
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets date for Pravin Tambe biopic starring Shreyas Talpade
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Abirami Eswar: ‘Sevens is a post-pandemic live dance-and-music treat’
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth…
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June
Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa out
TUC: BME workers are overrepresented on zero-hours contracts