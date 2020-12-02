Sidharth Malhotra to play a spy in his next?

Murtuza Iqbal







A few weeks ago, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a movie which will be produced by Amar Butala and it will be directed by ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the movie is an espionage thriller.

A source told the tabloid, “Sidharth loved the script and came on board immediately. Conceptualised as a slick thriller that is high on action, the movie will see him play a spy. The actor is expected to begin the prep by December-end before the director calls for action in January. The Hindi adaptation of Thadam, which is to be directed by Vardhan Ketkar, has been pushed for now.”

Apart from this espionage thriller, Sidharth has Thadam remake and Shershaah in his kitty. Shershaah, which is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, is ready for a release.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)





The movie was slated to hit the big screens in July this year, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. There were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release, but nothing has been officially announced.

Talking about Thadam remake, the film will be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Sidharth will be seen in a double role in the film.







Reportedly, the actor will also be seen in a comedy movie titled Thank God which will be directed by Indra Kumar and also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. However, the film is not yet officially announced.






