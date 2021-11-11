Siddhant Chaturvedi: outsiders take way longer to make their presence felt in the industry

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Photo credit: YRF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight sensation after the huge success of his debut film Gully Boy (2019), alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The adulation and appreciation he received for his breakout performance as MC Sher in the Zoya Akhtar directorial led him to bag the lead role in Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Chaturvedi, who has no connection to any showbiz family, opens up about nepotism and the herculean struggle that outsiders like him have to go through to make a mark in the Hindi film industry.

“It is a known fact that outsiders take way longer to make their presence felt in the industry. I have seen many who have gone through a lot before they were even spotted to do something substantial despite having serious talent. I too have had my fair share of struggles for many years, which I truly cherish, before I got my break,” says the young star.

The handsome actor wholeheartedly thanks his mentors for empowering him to live his dream to be an actor. He says, “I will be forever grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani for the opportunities they have given me at the start of my career. I would be no one today without their hands over my head. I know I am one of the fortunate strugglers who have got the attention that we truly deserve. I know of many who didn’t. It’s sad but it’s the truth.”

Chaturvedi weighs in on the insider vs outsider debate that’s raging in the industry. “Yes, insiders do get spotted early, they have it easy to get their first break and also get many more opportunities than the outsiders get. It’s a reality of this industry and every other industry of the world. It’s almost like a law of the land. Nepotism exists and outsiders have to work that much harder to make their presence felt but there’s beauty in that hard work too,” he adds.

Siddhant credits the hardships that he has faced for shaping him into the human being that he is today.

“It (being an outsider) shapes you and your thoughts and steals your mind to achieve what you truly want in life. The only way outsiders in Bollywood can survive is by getting the love of people through our craft and I’m concentrating on doing just that. Hope I manage to entertain the audiences so that they keep coming back to watch me on the big screen and give me wind beneath my wings to soar,” he concludes.

Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an out-and-out comedy, set to enter theatres on November 19, 2021. In addition to Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Sharvari, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.