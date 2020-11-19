Shweta Tiwari on her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan going off-air

By: Mohnish Singh







Shweta Tiwari, who is often regarded as one of the most versatile actresses on Indian television, has always succeeded in winning audiences’ hearts with her superlative performances. Be it her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001-2008) or as Bindiya Priyom Thakur in Begusarai (2015-2016), she has never failed to impress the audience.

Tiwari also received an overwhelming response for her performance in Sony Television Entertainment’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. But as all good things come to an end, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is also wrapping up after a successful run.

Talking to an online publication, the actress says that she loved playing the character of Guneet Sikka on the show. She adds that she is sad that the show is bidding adieu to the audience. “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is one of the best shows I have done. I enjoyed it so much being Guneet and would love each and every scene and dialogue of hers. It was so much fun shooting with the unit, the actors, and the producers. They give you a freehand to introduce nuances you think will enhance your character. So, it was fun. It is sad that the show has to get over because the story was only that much,” says the actress.







She goes on to add, “But everything that starts has to end, but I hope that the TV industry makes more shows like these. I feel the society right now needs such open-minded shows which are light in nature.”

Produced by DJ’s Creative Unit, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan also starred talented actor Varun Badola in the lead role. It focused on the idea of finding love at any age where a daughter turns cupid for her father and her neighbour.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











