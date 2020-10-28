Shraddha Kapoor roped in to play the lead role in Nagin

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, it was announced that producer Nikhil Dwivedi and director Vishal Furia have collaborated for a movie titled Nagin which will be a three-film franchise. And now, it has been announced that Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead role in it.

Shraddha took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She posted, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜 @Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia.”

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

Well, Sridevi’s amazing performances in Nagina and Nigahen is still remembered by the audiences, and actresses like Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Chandna have left a mark with their performance as Naagin on the small screen. It will surely be interesting to see Shraddha as a Nagin on the big screen.







This year, Shraddha was seen on the big screen in two films, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Both the films didn’t do a great business at the box office.

Reportedly, the actress will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. A couple of months ago, the two actors were even spotted outside Ranjan’s office. However, the film is not yet officially announced.











