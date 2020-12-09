Shoot of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed due to farmers’ protest

By: Mohnish Singh







Things do not seem to be going well for the makers of the upcoming Hindi film Jersey. In January earlier this year, the shoot of the sports drama came to a screeching halt when its leading man Shahid Kapoor suffered a head injury and underwent 13 stitches to recover. In March, the team had to stop the shoot again due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. The shoot of the film has been postponed again, now due to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

According to reports, the team halted the shoot in Chandigarh and moved to Dehradun last week. They are now planning to return to Chandigarh at a later date where they still have a few important portions left to be shot.

Explaining the same, a source in the know tells a publication, “Days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario. So, the team quickly changed their plan and headed to Dehradun last week. Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days’ work left in the city.”







For the unversed, Jersey is an official remake of the superhit Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead role. Director Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original, is calling shots for the remake as well. Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur also play important characters in the movie.

Earlier scheduled to release on August 28, 2020, Jersey is now expected to enter theatres in the first half of 2021. An official announcement is awaited though.














