Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome their second child

This morning, Shilpa Shetty surprised everyone with her Instagram post. Well, she posted that she and her husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child. This post came as a surprise because Shilpa was not pregnant.

Along with a small glimpse of the baby, Shilpa posted, “||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love.”

Well, Shilpa and Raj have opted for surrogacy or adoption to embrace parenthood for the second. We congratulate them for the new entrant in their family.

Talking about movies, Shilpa Shetty will be making her big-screen comeback this year after a gap of 13 years. Shilpa has two releases this Nikamma and Hungama 2. While the former hits the screens 5th June 2020 and the latter is slated to release on 14th August 2020. We are sure fans of Shilpa are super excited about her comeback.