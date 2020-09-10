Shilpa Raizada: I want to be versatile

SUPER hit TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has launched a lot of stars into the sky and one of them is Shilpa Raizada.

The talented actress started work on the globally successful show in 2016 after delivering winning performances in other dramas. Four years later, she has made the character of Surekha Goenka her own and regularly shows off her impressive range in the hit serial.

Eastern Eye caught up with Shilpa to speak about acting, working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her future hopes.

What first connected you to acting?

I remember wanting to see myself on the screen from a young age and this led me towards pursuing a career that could make that happen. (Smiles) And here I am.

How do you look back at your decade-long journey working on Indian television?

I am doing what I love so, yes, am feeling good about it, but I am also still learning and looking forward to taking on more challenges.

What has the whole Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai experience been like?

It has been absolutely amazing. I am thankful for the experience, the crew and fellow cast members.

What has been your favourite moment from this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai experience?

Although the show itself has given me lovely experiences, my favourite part is the reaction of fans whenever I am out and encounter them.

Why do you think the show is so super successful?

It is very relatable. The content of the show is same as in real life also, so people feel the same experience in their life. And it’s a grounded Indian show, full of values, relationships, family and marriages. It is also a great costume drama in its own right, I feel.

Looking ahead, what would be your dream role?

I want to do a very challenging role like a dual personality, someone who is a bit psycho. I also want to do a full-on comedy and take on a romantic role. I just want to keep attempting different characters.

Who are your acting heroes?

No one! I, me and myself am my hero.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

When I do get time I like watching comedy shows and suspense thrillers.

Why do you love being an actress?

I just enjoy playing different characters and exploring new emotions. Basically, I just want to touch and feel the emotions of a human being. As a woman, I feel we we go through lots of experiences in our life and I want to use that to portray diverse characters, and in the process, show my versatility as an actress.