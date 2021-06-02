Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 02, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 335,102
Total Cases 28,307,832
Today's Fatalities 3,207
Today's Cases 132,788
Entertainment

Sherni trailer: Vidya Balan turns into a forest officer in this Amit Masurkar directorial

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Vidya Balan starrer Sherni will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. A couple of days ago, a small teaser of the film was released, and today, the makers have released the trailer of the movie.

Vidya took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film. She tweeted, “Be courageous. Be strong. Be fearless. It’s time for the #Sherni to roar! #SherniTrailer out now: https://youtu.be/o2wg-11MWFU Meet #SherniOnPrime,June 18 @PrimeVideoIN @tseriesfilms @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 @AasthaTiku @MPTourism #AmitMasurkar #BhushanKumar.”

Well, the trailer of the film is decent, but we surely expected more from it. With Vidya in the lead role, and Amit directing the movie, we surely have high expectations from Sherni. But, the trailer fails to live up to the expectations. What impresses us the most in the trailer is the background score and music; it is fantastic.

Vidya Balan as usual is amazing in the trailer. She plays the role of a forest officer who is trying to make a mark in a territory ruled by man. The film also has some very talented actors as the supporting cast. Sharat Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, and Vijay Raaz leave a mark in the trailer.

While the trailer is decent, we really hope that the movie turns out to be better than this.

Sherni is slated to release on 18th June 2021.

Amit Masurkar’s last directorial Newton starring Rajkummar Rao was India’s official entry at the 90th Academy Awards.

