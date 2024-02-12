  • Monday, February 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur: AR Rahman’s faith plays an important role in his music

Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial venture, Masoom: The Next Generation.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Praising AR Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the Oscar-winning composer is a “genius” with a remarkable level of humility.

Opening up about working with Rahman on his Broadway musical Bombay Dreams, Shekhar said during a podcast, “AR Rahman had a name in the industry by the time I met him. The only mentoring that I gave him was that I told him about technology and I took him out of India.”

The filmmaker continued, “I produced the Bollywood-themed musical Bombay Dreams. I worked with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Andrew was very upset when I was bringing Rahman because he has done many musicals in the West like Phantom Of The Opera and more. I convinced him to bring Rahman. Rahman was scared too. He wasn’t sure if they would accept him but I told him that if they accepted me, they would accept you too. I knew that Rahman was a genius and had a lot of humility.”

The filmmaker also said that Rahman’s faith plays an important role in his ability to create soulful music.

“When I was working with him, he made me sit and went upstairs,” Kapur said. “Then he came back and he started playing the tune. I think he reads namaz when he asks to excuse himself. In that prayer, he listens to everything and gives everything to the faith. He gets the tune through his faith. He gets one hint and he makes the whole tune. I saw this humility in him, he has no arrogance.”

On the work front, Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with his next directorial venture, Masoom: The Next Generation. The film is a sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is onboard to play an important character in the film.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Twinkle Khanna recalls relocating to London for Master’s degree in her 50s
NEWS
Sikandar Kher reveals he first auditioned for ‘Monkey Man’ 10 years ago
NEWS
Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child
NEWS
Ali Campbell to perform in Delhi on Feb 16
NEWS
Antoine Fuqua to direct feature documentary on Nelson Mandela
NEWS
World Animal Protection announces Richa Moorjani as Global Celebrity Ambassador
NEWS
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan
NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata
NEWS
‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film
Entertainment
Pritam Singh: ‘I feel more fulfilled in my acting career‘
NEWS
India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9
TELEVISION
‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW