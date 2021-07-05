She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway

Imtiaz Ali (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Imtiaz Ali created a series titled She which started streaming on Netflix in March 2020. The series starring Aaditi Pohankar in the lead role received a good response, and a season two of She was announced.

On Monday, Imtiaz Ali posted on Instagram that the shooting of the series is underway. He shared a behind-the-scene video and captioned it as, “She’s treading dangerous waters, but be warned: anything she does will definitely stir up a storm. Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming.”

Aaditi also posted on her Instagram, “More drama, more intensity, and so much more power. If you think you’re prepared for what Bhumika does next, think again. ~ Hold on to your seats, She Season 2 is now filming.”

She revolved around a timid Mumbai constable named Bhumika who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

While the shooting of She 2 is currently going on, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the series. Well, we are sure fans of the series are eagerly waiting for season two.

Apart from She, last year, Aaditi Pohankar was also seen in MX Player’s Aashram which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead role. Pohankar’s performance was appreciated a lot in both series.