Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt gear up for patchwork shoot

After staying in lockdown for more than two months, India has started lifting restrictions in some parts of the country. The Maharashtra government has permitted the reopening of several sectors, including film and TV production. Film and TV shootings will soon resume in the state in compliance with the guidelines laid down by the government.

According to reports, Yash Raj Films’ big tentpole offering Shamshera is set to become one of the first movies to commence shooting in Mumbai. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, who topline the project, are gearing up to complete the patchwork of the film at YRF Studios.

The cast had completed the principal shoot of the film a few weeks before the nationwide lockdown was announced towards the end of March. Making the most of the lockdown period, the team of the film, including filmmaker Karan Malhotra, worked from home on post-production.

Karan and producer Aditya Chopra have decided to erect the sets inside YRF Studios and complete the patchwork for the film with a limited crew. The team is waiting to receive approval from the Producers’ Guild Of India before going on with the shoot. The makers have also sought permission from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees in order to allow the daily wagers resume work.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The actress had wrapped up her shoot in January earlier this year. The Yash Raj Films’ venture stars Vaani in the role of a drop-dead gorgeous dancer. The actress, whose prowess in dance is known to one and all, is quite keyed up about the forthcoming film and her character in it.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on 21st August, 2020.