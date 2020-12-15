Shahid Kapoor wraps up the shooting of Jersey

Murtuza Iqbal







Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in 2019 release Kabir Singh which became the second highest-grossing film of the film. Kabir Singh was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, and now, Shahid will be seen in one more Telugu remake Jersey.

The Hindi remake has also been titled Jersey, and the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. He took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Shahid posted, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey …. 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey … we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations.”







Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the Telugu movie. The original film starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. In the Hindi remake, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead.











