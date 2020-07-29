Shahid Kapoor to topline Guneet Monga’s next?

According to reports, producer Guneet Monga has approached Shahid Kapoor to star in her next film, which is said to be a remake of her upcoming Tamil-language action drama film Soorarai Pottru with southern superstar Suriya.

Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019, Shahid Kapoor is currently working on his next offering Jersey, which is again a remake of the commercially and critically successful Telugu film of the same name.

Spilling some more beans on the project with Guneet Monga, a source in the know informs a popular entertainment portal, “Guneet approached Shahid for a film very recently, around a few weeks ago. Shahid had really liked the script but he has not signed on the dotted line. The modalities are being worked out currently.”

The source goes on to add that Guneet and Suriya are waiting for the final response from Shahid, “Guneet wants Shahid to come on board for the Soorarai Pottru adaptation in the language. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath. Suriya who headlines the film down South has also produced it with Guneet. This is the film that Suriya also wants to remake in Hindi along with Guneet and they now need to see if Shahid says yes to the project.”

Shahid Kapoor is also said to be in talks with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for a forthcoming movie. However, more details on the project are yet to be revealed.

