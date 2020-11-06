Malavika Mohanan to pair up with Shahid Kapoor in Amazon Prime Video’s series?

By: Mohnish Singh







Rumours have been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to join the digital domain with an upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK.

The latest update on the forthcoming project is coming in that the makers have now locked the female lead opposite Kapoor. According to reports, popular South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan, who made her Bollywood debut with Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds (2018), is set to join the cast of the high-profile show early next year.

Though nothing much is known about the untiled web project at the movement, some insiders reveal that it is a quirky action thriller. Shahid Kapoor has reportedly signed a multi-project deal worth 600 million with Amazon Prime Video. The said web-series with Raj & DK will mark the first offering of the deal.







Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming film Jersey, which is an official remake of the superhit Telugu sports-drama film of the same name. The actor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh (2019), is expected to start the next schedule of the film in Chandigarh on November 9. Once he wraps up Jersey, he will start shooting for his debut web-series.

Talking about Malavika Mohanan, she is also busy with a number of projects in the South Indian entertainment industry. She will soon start shooting for her next film Master, which also stars Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie was originally set to release in theatres on April 9, 2020. However, the makers had to push it ahead due to the outburst of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

