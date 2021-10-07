Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,856
Total Cases 33,894,312
Today's Fatalities 318
Today's Cases 22,431

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor to commence work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with action sequence

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is currently neck-deep in work. Right after wrapping up his next film Jersey, he started filming a yet-to-be-titled streaming show with filmmakers Raj and DK. Set at Amazon Prime Video, the show will mark his foray into the digital space. The actor called it a wrap on it recently and if reports are to be believed, he is now gearing up to move on to his next project.

A popular publication reports that Kapoor will start working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next towards the end of the year. The film is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night).

Zafar has already begun the pre-production on the film, which sees Kapoor in the role of a cop chasing drug lords. During the first schedule of the film, he will shoot an elaborate action sequence. The team is scouting for junior artists and body doubles who will be part of the sequences.

A source close to the development tells the publication, “Shahid will begin his readings and prep next week before he reports to the set. Meanwhile, Ali is keeping the groundwork ready. The first schedule will be swift, shot across suburban Mumbai, particularly Goregaon.”

This is not the first time when Nuit Blanche has been remade in India. The film has previously been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively, starring Kamal Haasan. Both films hit the marquee in 2015. It will be interesting to see how Shahid Kapoor pulls off the character of a cop in the Hindi remake of the film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last Hurrah
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed reveals a specific mantra he follows when it comes to choosing his projects
Entertainment
Deepa Mehta to mentor South Asian Screenwriters at Hollywood Inclusion Lab
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eyeing Eid 2023 weekend for release
Entertainment
“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with Katrina Kaif
Entertainment
Exclusive: Choreographer Atul Jindal reveals he would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh…
Entertainment
Antim: Salman Khan’s role gets extended, the actor shoots for additional scenes?
Big Interview
Life, laughter and a deep love for comedy
FILM
Bachchan’s best music moments
Arts and Culture
Engaging story is multi-layered and tackles important themes
Arts and Culture
A life-affirming drive towards happiness
FILM
Celebrity power couple split sparks rumours
Eastern Eye

Videos

5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Revathy to direct Kajol in her next directorial The Last…
Riz Ahmed reveals a specific mantra he follows when it…
Shahid Kapoor to commence work on Ali Abbas Zafar’s next…
Deepa Mehta to mentor South Asian Screenwriters at Hollywood Inclusion…
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal eyeing Eid 2023 weekend for release
“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with…