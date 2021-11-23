Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor opens up about sharing screen space with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the riotous success of Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid Kapoor next will be seen in the much-awaited film Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the upcoming film revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team, and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

While the film is set to enter theatres on 31st December, its theatrical trailer is finally out for the world to see. In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, Jersey also features veteran actor and Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur in an important role. The father-son-duo has previously worked together on such films as Shaandaar (2016) and Mausam (2011).

During the trailer launch of Jersey this evening, the Padmaavat (2018) spoke about how was it to share the screen space with his father. “There is a scene where we are having tea together. That was our first day together. I had shot for 15 days already. So, for some reason, Gowtam took his shot first. My dad did the take and suddenly Gowtam’s expression changed. Then he went into the corner and I was like what happened? He was like ‘Sir, will you be able to match his performance because he is outstanding,” he said.

The actor added, “I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It is amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It is just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, Tabu ma’am, Kay Kay sir, and him – it is always a learning experience. It is scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look from The Matrix Resurrections
Entertainment
“My films are all part of my life,” says Shoojit Sircar
Entertainment
Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh to star in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Great Weddings of Munnes!
Entertainment
Bangarraju teaser and Thank You poster, Chaitanya Akkineni’s fans get a double treat on his…
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey released
Entertainment
International Emmy Awards 2021: No win for Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das
Entertainment
Atrangi Re to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, trailer to be…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother rubbishes speculations of her daughter’s separation with Nick Jonas
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite to headline Dharma Productions’ Mr And Mrs…
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Entertainment
Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran announce the arrival of baby boy
Entertainment
ZEE5 announces premiere date for suspense thriller 420 IPC
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shahid Kapoor opens up about sharing screen space with father…
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first look from The Matrix Resurrections
“My films are all part of my life,” says Shoojit…
Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh to star in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s…
Court orders to deport illegal immigrant Lakhu Odedra to India
Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE