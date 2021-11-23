Shahid Kapoor opens up about sharing screen space with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the riotous success of Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid Kapoor next will be seen in the much-awaited film Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the upcoming film revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team, and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

While the film is set to enter theatres on 31st December, its theatrical trailer is finally out for the world to see. In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, Jersey also features veteran actor and Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur in an important role. The father-son-duo has previously worked together on such films as Shaandaar (2016) and Mausam (2011).

During the trailer launch of Jersey this evening, the Padmaavat (2018) spoke about how was it to share the screen space with his father. “There is a scene where we are having tea together. That was our first day together. I had shot for 15 days already. So, for some reason, Gowtam took his shot first. My dad did the take and suddenly Gowtam’s expression changed. Then he went into the corner and I was like what happened? He was like ‘Sir, will you be able to match his performance because he is outstanding,” he said.

The actor added, “I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It is amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It is just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, Tabu ma’am, Kay Kay sir, and him – it is always a learning experience. It is scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.