Shahid Kapoor gives a nod to Raj & DK’s next for Amazon Prime Video?

Last seen in the box-office smash Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly in the best phase of his career. The actor has received some great movie offers lately. And if reports are to be believed, he has already greenlighted a couple of interesting projects to be made by some of the biggest names from the industry, including an action entertainer with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan for Dharma Productions.







The latest we hear that Kapoor has now added a digital project to his resume. He has reportedly given his nod to star in filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web series for Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing some more details, a source informs a publication, “Shahid has signed the yet-untitled show and is currently working out on the dates as the shooting timelines for Raj & DK show are coinciding with Khaitan’s Yoddha. Shahid has given his dates from February 2021 to Go Goa Gone (2013) directors and it is very likely that it will be his immediate next to get off the ground unless Khaitan agrees to start and finish his action drama in between.”

Sources in the know reveal that the upcoming series will have to seasons. It will be a quirky action thriller series having usual comic undertones. Interestingly, Kapoor has also been approached to ink an exclusive multi-project deal with another streaming media giant Netflix. It will be interesting to see whether the actor will go on to mark his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.







Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is presently busy with his much-awaited film Jersey, which is an official remake of superhit Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film, which is expected to arrive in theatres in 2021, stars Mrunal Thakur opposite him.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the glitzy world of Bollywood.











