Website Logo
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never too Late

Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never too Late still (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never too Late has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience ever since its launch on September 15. Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the lead character of Manav Deshmukh in the series, has also been garnering raves for his endearing performance.

Talking to a publication, the popular television star says that he is overwhelmed and humbled by the feedback that is coming his way. “I honestly kept the approach very basic, did not try to do anything different or something out of the box. I tried to keep it as simple as possible, and that’s how I thought Manav was. People have liked it which is a big relief. Most of the people who have given me their feedback have been on the positive side, which is a big achievement for me,” he says.

Sheikh shares that initially he was a little nervous about playing the character. “But it was a big relief for me when Usha (Nadkarni) tai and Ankita (Lokhande) both approved the way I was looking – they thought I was looking the part. They could feel that earnestness, and the overall aura of the character was there, which was a big confidence booster for me, as they have spent so much time on the show. They were a part of season one and nobody could have judged that better than them,” he adds.

Talking about the pressure of stepping into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes who had played Manav in the first season, Sheikh says, “Honestly, whenever I am playing a character, I try to forget everything else. I try to forget that I am Shaheer, so that makes it easier for me. To play a character, you have to forget who you are. That’s how whatever I do on screen comes naturally, and that’s the biggest challenge to start living as the character. And for some reason with Manav – maybe the team was good or maybe because everyone tried to make me comfortable as they knew I was nervous – from day one I was at ease and I was Manav. It didn’t take me time to get into the character.”

Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never too Late is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder and harder,” says actor Raj…
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and DK’s next streaming show
Entertainment
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Hindu University of America
Entertainment
F3: Shooting of Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada’s film resumes
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani on John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 release: We will wait for…
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Tudum: Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson and other celebs to come together…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas apologises after her show The Activist faces backlash
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi…
Entertainment
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a change after severe…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder…
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and…
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed:…
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in…
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the…