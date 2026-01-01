Shaheen Shah Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup after knee injury

PAKISTAN fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has returned home from Australia after suffering a knee injury in the Big Bash League, raising doubts over his availability for the Twenty20 World Cup starting in February.

Afridi was injured while fielding during Brisbane Heat’s match against Adelaide Strikers last Saturday (27). The franchise said he had suffered cartilage damage to his knee and would leave the tournament early to begin rehabilitation.

After discussions between the Brisbane Heat, Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was agreed that the 25-year-old would return to Pakistan for further treatment. He is expected to undergo assessment and rehabilitation at the PCB’s High Performance Centre in Lahore.

A PCB official said doctors would determine the seriousness of the injury and the recovery timeline once Afridi is fully assessed. Initial medical feedback suggested he would need rest before any return to competitive cricket.

The injury has cast uncertainty over Afridi’s place in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are scheduled to begin their campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo.

Afridi was making his debut in Australia’s franchise-based T20 league and featured in four matches for Brisbane Heat, taking two wickets. His stint was cut short just weeks into the season.

Reacting to his early exit, Afridi said he was disappointed to leave the tournament before its conclusion. He said he had enjoyed playing for Brisbane and hoped to return to action soon.

The left-arm pacer has had previous issues with his knee and spent a long spell out of the game earlier in his career after surgery. The PCB is expected to take a cautious approach given the tight schedule leading into the World Cup.

Afridi had already been left out of Pakistan’s squad for a three-match T20 international series in Sri Lanka in January, a decision taken before the injury occurred.

