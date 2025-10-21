Skip to content
Shaheen Afridi takes over Pakistan ODI leadership from Rizwan

Pakistan are currently playing a Test series against South Africa and are scheduled to play three ODIs against them next month.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi appointed Pakistan ODI captain

By Eastern EyeOct 21, 2025
FAST bowler Shaheen Afridi has replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s one-day international (ODI) captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

Rizwan, who was appointed white-ball captain in October last year, led Pakistan through a period marked by inconsistency. Under his captaincy, Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy earlier this year and lost the ODI series 2-1 against West Indies in August.

“Shaheen’s appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee,” the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB statement did not specify the length of Afridi’s tenure.

Afridi previously captained Pakistan’s Twenty20 side briefly last year, a role that ended after a 4-1 series loss in New Zealand.

