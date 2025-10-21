Shaheen Afridi takes over Pakistan ODI leadership from Rizwan

FAST bowler Shaheen Afridi has replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s one-day international (ODI) captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

Rizwan, who was appointed white-ball captain in October last year, led Pakistan through a period marked by inconsistency. Under his captaincy, Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy earlier this year and lost the ODI series 2-1 against West Indies in August.

Pakistan are currently playing a Test series against South Africa and are scheduled to play three ODIs against them next month.

“Shaheen’s appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee,” the PCB said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB statement did not specify the length of Afridi’s tenure.

Afridi previously captained Pakistan’s Twenty20 side briefly last year, a role that ended after a 4-1 series loss in New Zealand.