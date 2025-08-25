Asia Cup: Rashid Khan to lead spin-heavy Afghanistan; Mehidy left out of Bangladesh squad

AFGHANISTAN on Sunday named a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes spinners Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi alongside captain Rashid Khan.

Nineteen-year-old Ghazanfar has yet to play a T20I but has featured in domestic cricket and one-day internationals.

Fazlhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib are the pace options.

Afghanistan, who have not played a T20 international in 2025, will face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday.

The six-team Asia Cup begins on September 9, where Afghanistan are in Group B with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. They will face Hong Kong in their first match in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions India, Oman, Pakistan and the UAE are in Group A. After the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh in the UAE in October.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh also announced their 16-member squad for the Asia Cup, leaving out Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Allrounder Saif Hassan and wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan have been picked. The squad will be led by Litton Das.

Mehidy, who was appointed Bangladesh’s ODI captain in June, and opener Saif Hassan were both part of the team that defeated Pakistan 2-1 last month but did not retain their spots for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh will play three T20 internationals against the Netherlands before opening their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 11.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

