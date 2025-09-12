Litton, Towhid steer Bangladesh past Hong Kong in Asia Cup

CAPTAIN Litton Das scored 59 to guide Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their opening Asia Cup match on Thursday.

Invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong made 143-7 with Nizakat Khan top-scoring on 42.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets in their chase, but Litton built a 95-run stand with Towhid Hridoy, who remained unbeaten on 35, to take the team to 144-3 in 17.4 overs. Litton reached his half-century in 33 balls before being dismissed by medium-pacer Ateeq Iqbal. Towhid then hit the winning run.

"Very important to win the first game," said Litton, who was named player of the match. "Last couple of series, we have played good cricket. But in Asia Cup, little bit of pressure comes automatically."

This was Bangladesh’s first T20 win over Hong Kong, who had beaten them in their only previous meeting in 2014.

Hong Kong suffered their second loss in Group B, which also features Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the tournament opener.

In their innings, Hong Kong lost two quick wickets before Nizakat added 41 with Zeeshan Ali, who made 30. He then put on 46 with captain Yasim Murtaza, who scored 28 off 19 balls. Murtaza was run out and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in the next over, including Nizakat’s wicket.

"I am happy with the way our batters scored," said Murtaza. "But I will be happier if we got 160-170 plus -- that would be a different total."

Tanzim Hasan Sakib impressed with 2-21 in four overs, while Taskin Ahmed and Rishad also claimed two wickets each.

Bangladesh slipped to 47-2 in reply but Litton and Towhid steadied the chase.

Pakistan face Oman on Friday in Dubai. The Asia Cup is also a build-up to the T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

(With inputs from agencies)