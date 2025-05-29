Agha, Hasan power Pakistan to 37-run win over Bangladesh in first T20

SKIPPER Salman Agha hit a career-best knock and pacer Hasan Ali claimed his first five-wicket haul as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in the first T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Agha scored 56 to help Pakistan post 201-7 before Hasan took 5-30 to dismiss Bangladesh for 164 in 19.2 overs at Gaddafi Stadium.

The victory gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Allrounder Shadab Khan, who made a quick 48, dismissed Bangladesh skipper Litton Das for a 30-ball 48 to end a 63-run stand for the third wicket. The partnership between Litton and Towhid Hridoy, who scored 17, had lifted Bangladesh from 37-2 but the later batters could not build on it.

Pacer Hasan ended Jaker Ali’s 21-ball 36, which included three sixes and a boundary. He then dismissed Tanzim Hasan for one and Shoriful Islam for five, capping a successful return to international cricket after a year-long injury lay-off.

“The last eight months were very tough because it was a career-threatening injury so I am happy to have contributed to the team’s win,” said Hasan, who underwent elbow surgery last year. “I did hard work during the rehab and it’s a reward for that hard work,” he added.

Bangladesh captain Litton said his team did not perform well in any department.

“All over the game, we didn’t bowl well, bat well and field well,” said Litton. “We have to come back strongly with two games still to play.”

Earlier, Agha struck a 34-ball 56, including eight fours and a six, while Hasan Nawaz’s 22-ball 44 with four sixes helped Pakistan reach over 200 after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Agha, whose previous T20 best was 51 not out against New Zealand in March, shared a 48-run stand with Mohammad Haris for the third wicket and 65 with Nawaz for the fourth.

Pakistan were 5-2 after losing openers Saim Ayub for a duck and Fakhar Zaman in the first two overs.

Shadab scored 48 off 25 balls to help Pakistan add 58 runs in the last five overs.

All six Bangladesh bowlers took at least one wicket, with left-arm seamer Islam claiming 2-32 in three overs.

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Sunday, also in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies)

