Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Darlings starring Alia Bhatt to start rolling soon?

By Murtuza Iqbal







From the past few months, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture titled Darlings which will also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie is slated to go on the floors soon in Mumbai. A source told the portal, “It’s set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.”

It is said that the film will be officially announced this week. “In fact, the movie is gearing up for a release this year itself. The pre-production work is going on full swing, and the team is all ready to take it on floors very soon in Mumbai,” added the source.







Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has co-produced Alia’s films like Student Of The Year and Dear Zindagi. In the latter, Alia also got a chance to share screen space with the superstar.

Talking about other films of the actress, Alia has movies like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR in her kitty. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial opposite Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan as a producer has Bob Biswas and Love Hostel lined-up. As an actor, he is currently busy with the shooting of YRF’s Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is said that after Pathan, the actor will start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next which reportedly features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.











