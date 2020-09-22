Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role in Atlee’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. His fans have been waiting to know which will be the actor’s next movie. While there have been reports of him signing multiple movies, none of them have been officially announced.

It is said that SRK has finalised a few films and one of them is South filmmaker Atlee’s next. The filmmaker is known for his Tamil movies like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, and with SRK he will make his Bollywood directorial debut.

According to a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in the movie. A source told the tabloid, “Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.”

“Three of Atlee’s four directorials, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, feature the protagonist in double or triple roles. He loves exploring the different aspects of an actor’s persona within the same film. He is looking to continue the trend with two diametrically different characters in this film as well,” the source added.

Well, it’s not new for Shah Rukh Khan to play a double role. He has earlier played a double role in movies like Duplicate, Don, and Fan.

While we all are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next as a lead, we will get to see him in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.