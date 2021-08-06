Shah Rukh Khan to Indian Women’s Hockey Team: You all inspired everyone in India

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

On Monday (02), the Indian women’s Hockey team had entered the semi-finals by winning against Australia at the Olympic Games. However, on Friday (06), team India lost against Great Britain.

Many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to cheer up team India. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Indian Hockey team coach in the film Chak De India, tweeted, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory.”

Replying to SRK, coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted, “Thank you @srk for all the love ! It’s great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It’s time for Chak De part 2, what say?”

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “Proud of each one you Salute to your journey You all are great inspiration n hope each daughter of India and their parents ❤ #TeamIndia.”

Proud of each one you 🙌

Salute to your journey 🙏

You all are great inspiration n hope each daughter of India and their parents ❤#TeamIndia https://t.co/Xz6kiGkJOC — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 6, 2021

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Chin up girls! You have won the medal in our hearts!! Very well played!! #TeamIndia #Hockey #Tokyo2020india.”

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia posted, “Winners for me ! Well played! Sporting! You were fabulous in the field ! #IndianwomenHockeyTeam #IndiaAtTokyo2020.”

Winners for me ! Well played! Sporting! You were fabulous in the field ! #IndianwomenHockeyTeam #IndiaAtTokyo2020 — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 6, 2021

When the Indian Women’s Hockey team had entered the semi-finals, coach Sjoerd Marijne had tweeted, “Sorry family , I coming again later.” To this Shah Rukh Khan had replied, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”