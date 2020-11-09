Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

By: Mohnish Singh







Rumours were doing the rounds lately that Salman Khan was set to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan. It now seems that the Baadshah of Bollywood himself is set to do a cameo in Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to reports, SRK flew to Delhi to join Mr. Perfectionist for the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. If reports are to be believed, the Rang De Basanti (2006) actor directed Shah Rukh Khan for the cameo.

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). Helmed by Advait Chandan, the hugely anticipated film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. After moving off its Christmas 2020 release due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.







Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to kick-start his next Pathan. To be produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is yet to be announced officially, but we hear that it will mount the shooting floor by the end of November. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in central characters, but the two actors will join the team in January next year.

After completing the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh Khan has two potential projects in his hands, which will be directed by filmmakers Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani. Buzz has it that the actor is playing a double role in Atlee’s film, which is a high-octane action entertainer. As far as his project with Hirani goes, it is said to be an immigration drama that will be shot extensively in Canada and India.

