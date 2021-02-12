Shah Rukh Khan: Find celebrating ‘X’ number of years of a film on social media repetitive - EasternEye
Shah Rukh Khan: Find celebrating ‘X’ number of years of a film on social media repetitive


Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



It has become a trend now that every year filmmakers, actors, and actresses post on their film’s anniversary and thank their fans for the love they have given the movie. Sometimes they also share an interesting fact about the film that their fans would not know.

However, Shah Rukh Khan finds it repetitive to celebrate a film’s anniversary on social media. Today, the superstar’s movie My Name Is Khan completes 11 years of its release.

So, the actor posted on Instagram, “Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it.”



 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



My Name Is Khan was directed by Karan Johar and today on the film’s 11th anniversary, the filmmaker posted on Instagram, “All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever. Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today’s world… And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you. 🙏🏼❤️ #11YearsOfMNIK @iamsrk @kajol #ShibaniBathija.”

 



A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

My Name Is Khan is an iconic film and one of the best works of Karan Johar. The movie also featured Kajol in the lead role.












