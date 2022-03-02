Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 02, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Shah Rukh Khan: Dignity, respect, kindness are hallmark of a life well-led

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dignity, respect, and kindness are the hallmark of a life well-led, said superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a Twitter Q&A session on Wednesday evening.

The actor said this in response to a question from author Kiran Manral, who simply thanked the actor for “your grace, your dignity, and for the movies”.

“Dignity, respect, kindness are the hallmark of a life well-led. I try very hard,” he replied, with the hashtag Pathaan, his upcoming movie which will be released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The release date of Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh’s return to the movies after over four years, was announced by production house Yash Raj Films on Wednesday.

When a fan asked how he felt about announcing a film release after five years, the 56-year-old star said, “It didn’t feel new or strange. When you are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss yourself!!! (sic)”

Shah Rukh’s last release was 2018’s Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

During the session, a user tweeted a picture of a group of fans, who arrived outside the star’s bungalow Mannat with a placard thanking him for the film announcement.  He quipped that the fans should keep the placard safe as he has more announcements lined up.

“If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you for being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements (sic)” he wrote.

The actor is also rumoured to star in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s next and headline an actioner with filmmaker Atlee. Shah Rukh also said working on Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a homecoming.

“I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home.”

Billed as “a high-octane spy thriller”, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Bang Bang fame.  The actor described filming Pathaan as a “quite physical” experience but added that the team made it very easy for him.

Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screen for a while, hit the headlines when his son Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug case last year.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

